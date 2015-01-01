Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent dating violence (ADV) is a serious issue that affects millions of youth worldwide. ADV can be any intentional psychological, emotional, physical, or sexual aggression that occurs in adolescent dating and/or sexual relationships, and can occur both in person and electronically. The mental health consequences of ADV can be significant and far reaching, with studies finding long-term effects of dating violence victimization in adolescence. Preventing ADV so that youth do not experience negative mental health consequences is thus necessary. To be effective, however, prevention efforts must be comprehensive and address more than one domain of the social-ecological model, incorporating risk and protective factors across the individual level; relationship level; community level; and societal level. To support researchers and practitioners in designing such prevention programs, an understanding of what risk and protective factors have been identified over the past several decades of ADV research, and how these factors are distributed across levels of the social-ecological model, is needed.



METHODS: This study was conducted in accordance with PRISMA guidelines. We included peer-reviewed articles published in English between January 2000 and September 2020. The search strategy was developed in collaboration with a research librarian. Covidence was used for title and abstract screening and full text review. Data were extracted from included articles using a standardized charting template, and then synthesized into tables by type of factor (risk or protective), role in ADV (victimization or perpetration), and level(s) of the social-ecological model (individual, relationship, community, societal).



RESULTS: Our initial search across six databases identified 4,798 potentially relevant articles for title and abstract review. Following title and abstract screening and full text review, we found 20 articles that were relevant to our study objective and that met inclusion criteria. Across these 20 articles, there was a disproportionate focus on risk factors at the individual and relationship levels of the social-ecological model, particularly for ADV perpetration. Very little was found about risk factors at the community or societal levels for ADV victimization or perpetration. Furthermore, a very small proportion of articles identified any protective factors, regardless of level of the social-ecological model.



CONCLUSION: Despite best practice suggesting that ADV prevention strategies should be comprehensive and directed at multiple levels of an individual's social ecology, this systematic scoping review of reviews revealed that very little is known about risk factors beyond the individual and relationship level of the social-ecological model. Further, past research appears steeped in a risk-focused paradigm, given the limited focus on protective factors. Research is needed that identifies risk factors beyond the individual and relationship levels, and a strengths-based focus should be used to identify novel protective factors. In addition, a more critical approach to ADV research - to identify structural and not just individual risk and protective factors - is needed.

