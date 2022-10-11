Abstract

The article, "Educating Nursing Students to Persist and Care Within the Continuing Threat of Targeted Violence: Taming the Dark Dragon," by Mona Newsome Wicks, PhD, RN, FAAN, and Sammie J. Wicks, II, MA, which was published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of Nursing Education (volume 61, number 10, pp 555-556), has been amended to include factual corrections. Errors in the affiliation lines were identified subsequent to its original publication. The corrected affiliation lines are below. The online article and its erratum are considered the version of record.



Mona Newsome Wicks, PhD, RN, FAAN



Assistant Editor, Journal of Nursing Education



Sammie J. Wicks, II, MA



Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Practitioner, Haven Prevention and Intelligence LLC



Adjunct Professor, Criminology and Criminal Justice, Metropolitan State University of Denver



Team Member, Colorado Preventing Targeted Violence

Language: en