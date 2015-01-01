Abstract

INTRODUCTION: To report the incidence, demographics, and cost of eyelid lacerations (ELs) in the USA.



METHODS: The Nationwide Emergency Department Sample is the largest publicly available emergency department database in the US. We conducted a retrospective longitudinal analysis to identify all emergency department (ED) visits in the sample from 2006 to 2014 with a primary or secondary diagnosis of EL. Descriptive statistics were calculated for hospital characteristics, patient demographics, and inflation-adjusted patient ED and in-patient (IP) charges.



RESULTS: The incidence of primary and total ELs from 2006 to 2014 decreased by 50 per million and 7.1 per million, respectively. In the same period, the total ED and average ED charge, corrected for inflation, increased by almost $37 million and $1600 per person, respectively. Motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) were the mechanism of injury (MOI) associated with the highest average ED and IP costs at $5391 and $42,677, respectively. However, object- (42.2%) and fall-related (28.8%) were the most reported MOI overall. Peak months of EL presentations were seen in May and July, and > 90% of primary ELs were classified as periocular. Most ELs occurred in men and children, representing 69% and 44% of all primary EL cases, respectively.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of ELs declined from 2006 to 2014. ELs occurred most frequently in children and young adults. The high proportion of object and fall-related injuries in this population highlights an area to develop strategies to reduce the frequency of preventable eye injuries.

Language: en