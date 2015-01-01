Abstract

An increasing number of studies have examined the relationship between child maltreatment and self-esteem. In this study, we assess the magnitude of this association through a meta-analytic approach. Four English databases (PubMed, PsycINFO, PsycARTICLES, and Web of Science), three Chinese databases (China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang, and Weipu), and grey literature were systematically searched. A total of 254 independent studies, including 550 effect sizes, met the inclusion criteria for this meta-analysis. Child maltreatment was significantly and negatively associated with self-esteem (PCC¯ = -0.24, p < .001); emotional abuse and neglect were associated with decreased self-esteem (PCC¯ = -0.23, p < .01; PCC¯ = -0.22, p < .01, respectively) at a moderate level; and physical abuse, sexual abuse, and physical neglect were negatively associated with self-esteem (PCC¯ = -0.14, p < .01; PCC¯ = -0.14, p < .01; PCC¯ = -0.17, p < .001, respectively) at a small level. Furthermore, the meta-regression results suggested that the aggregated associations between child maltreatment and self-esteem were not inflated by publication bias, but they were moderated by age and culture. General and subtypes of child maltreatment are associated with decreased self-esteem. Evidence-based and culturally sensitive child maltreatment prevention and intervention programs should be developed and implemented as early as possible.

