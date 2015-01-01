|
O'Brien F, Collie C, Shalev Greene K, Giles S. Policing Soc. 2022; 32(8): 997-1011.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions imposed by governments pose short- and long-term challenges for the police, especially within resource-intensive areas of policing such as missing persons. However, the novelty of the pandemic means little research focus has been directed at understanding these challenges and how they may be overcome. Using archival reports from six UK police forces, the current study examined the extent to which missing persons cases changed during the first UK COVID-19 lockdown. Using a non-experimental fixed design, differences in the characteristics of reports of both children and adults who went missing between March and May 2020 and the same time period in 2019 were examined.
COVID-19; Missing persons; multi-agency working; policing; vulnerability