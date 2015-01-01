Abstract

Bullying is a public health concern warranting policy-level responses. Toward this end, states are enacting antibullying policies that require schools to be inclusive of parents. The current study examines parent-related challenges as schools implement newly amended antibullying legislation in Connecticut. School personnel data were analyzed from 24 semistructured interviews and qualitative survey responses across 300 schools. We used inductive coding techniques to synthesize data into broader themes. Four major challenges to implementing antibullying policies emerged from qualitative analysis: (1) challenges to parent engagement, (2) interpretation of the word "bullying," (3) parent affective responses, and (4) conflicting home and school norms. State antibullying laws call for greater parent engagement, but schools are often not fully inclusive of parents. A greater focus on the developing a positive school climate and a culture of parental engagement can facilitate the implementation of antibullying laws and ensure the safety of children.

