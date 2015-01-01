Abstract

Growing evidence establishing the prevalence and educational consequences of childhood trauma has led to a national focus on equipping schools to support the specific needs of students who have experienced trauma. Despite clear evidence of disproportionate trauma exposure among students of color, most models of trauma-informed schools do not explicitly address the intersection of race and trauma within their system-level efforts to help staff realize the prevalence and impact of trauma, recognize the signs of trauma exposure, or respond in ways to avoid retraumatization. This manuscript will review existing efforts to integrate a social justice focus within our ongoing work as part of the Safe Schools NOLA project. We present our conceptual framework and describe how principles relevant to social justice are intentionally integrated into strategies that support the adoption and implementation of trauma-informed approaches in schools. We also discuss limitations in our current approach and offer suggestions to support the development of trauma-informed schools that can advance a social justice agenda.

