Vermina Plathner F, Sjöström J, Granström A. Safety Sci. 2023; 157: e105928.
Despite increasing concern over wildfires in Fennoscandia, there are essentially no studies on the survivability of buildings within the wildland-urban interface of this region. We make use of four recent large-scale fires in Sweden to elucidate which factors are important for survival, using multiple logistic regression analysis of data collected at the sites. We obtained data on 187 buildings within the fire perimeters, nearly all with wood paneling and tile- or sheet metal roofing. 35 % of the buildings were lost or badly damaged.
Boreal; Building loss; Scandinavia; Wildfire; Wildland-urban interface