Abstract

This quasi-experimental study implemented and compared the efficacy of an educational intervention based on the PRECEDE-PROCEED model to teach anger management and improve the driving performance of urban taxi drivers delivered using with same instructional materials either face-to-face (traditional) and online. Participants were 76 taxi drivers from two cities in Iran, randomly assigned to face-to-face or online delivery of the intervention. Data was collected using a survey which included demographic questions, Ecological and Educational Assessment Questionnaire (measuring knowledge, reinforcing factors, and enabling factors), Driver Attitude Questionnaire, Driver Behavior Questionnaire, and Driving Anger Scale at baseline, and two-months (follow-up 1) and four-months (follow-up 2) after the intervention. Additionally, participant's driving performance was assessed using the Wiener Fahrprobe technique. Both intervention modes were effective in improving driving performance in follow-up 1. Knowledge, reinforcing factors and enabling factors were improved in both modes of intervention in follow-up 1, although scores had decayed by follow-up 2. Compared to baseline, face-to-face delivery of the intervention improved drivers' attitudes and self-reported driving behaviors, although there was a small decay at follow-up 2, whereas online delivery improved drivers' attitudes in follow-up 1 only. By follow-up 2, the face-to-face group had reduced driving anger, but no change was observed in the online group. Altogether, retention of the educational intervention was greater in the face-to-face group than the online group. Reasons for this difference can be attributed to increased efficacy of face-to-face teaching that includes an opportunity to question the instructional content and get feedback.

Language: en