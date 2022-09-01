Abstract

The paper includes safety and traffic accidents analysis of the level crossing Poznanovec located in the northwest region of Croatia. Based on the analysis of the accidents new low-cost technical solutions were proposed to increase safety on level crossing Poznanovec. A total of three variants were proposed with each composed of low-cost technical solutions and evaluated by AHP method (Analytic Hierarchy Process) as one of the methods for Multi-Criteria analysis. The AHP model consisted of six criteria: safety, financial cost, construction, ecological, spatial-urban and traffic-technological criterion. The AHP method was implemented in the software Expert choice which was used to determine the best-ranked variant solution. A sensitivity analysis was performed to confirm the acceptability of the best-ranked variant. The results showed that best-ranked variant for reconstruction is Variant 1. The practical implications of the results and the possibilities of best-ranked variant implementation are discussed.

