Abstract

The Innovating Streets for People programme supported street space reallocation to enhance the safety, accessibility, and liveability of streets throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. The programme supported the use of tactical urbanism and co-design practices to more easily and quickly deliver temporary solutions that demonstrate and build support for change, bring forward benefits, and enhance permanent solutions. Innovating Streets for People funding (2020-21) supported the delivery of 62 temporary walking and cycling projects across Aotearoa. Approximately 89km of interim street treatments were delivered, including cycleways, safe crossings, parklets, and traffic calming. A mixed-method evaluation showed that Innovating Streets for People projects can accelerate a range of benefits, including safety and accessibility improvements and more supportive environments for active travel. A focus on continuous improvement, sector capability, and addressing system constraints, is needed to realise further programme potential. How evaluation and practice-based learning from Innovating Streets for People has been integrated within the design of the 2021-24 Streets for People Programme, and how responses are expected to support intended outcomes, are discussed.

