Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Risks of early exposure to media violence remain unclear. This study examines typical early childhood violent media exposure and subsequent psychosocial and academic risks.



METHODS: Our longitudinal birth cohort comprised 978 girls and 998 boys. Child-reported and teacher-reported measures of adjustment at age 12 years were linearly regressed on parent-reported televised violence exposure at ages 3.5 and 4.5 years while adjusting for individual/family confounders.



RESULTS: For girls, preschool violent televiewing was associated with increases in emotional distress (b = 0.31; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.13-0.49) and decreases in classroom engagement (b = -0.97; 95% CI, -1.55 to -0.40), academic achievement (b = -2.60; 95% CI, -3.48 to -1.72), and academic motivation (b = -0.58; 95% CI, -1.09 to -0.07) at age 12 years. For boys, preschool violent televiewing was associated with increases in emotionally distressed (b = 0.33; 95% CI, 0.13-0.53), inattentive (b = 0.25; 95% CI, 0.06-0.45), conduct disordered (b = 0.11; 95% CI, 0.00-0.21), and socially withdrawn behavior (b = 0.23; 95% CI, 0.05-0.40), as well as decreases in classroom engagement (b = -0.84; 95% CI, -1.57 to -0.12), academic achievement (b = -1.19; 95% CI, -2.15 to -0.23), and academic motivation (b = -0.58; 95% CI, -1.13 to -0.03) at age 12 years.



CONCLUSION: Compared with no preschool exposure, violent televiewing is associated with distinct and enduring psychosocial risks by early adolescence. Acknowledging such risks remains a pertinent health literacy target for pediatric professionals, parents, and communities.

