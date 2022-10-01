|
Citation
|
Souza MRF, Gonçalves MWA, de Souza GM, Fernandes IA, Falci SGM, Galvão EL. J. Stomatol. Oral Maxillofac. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36347789
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Violence against women represents an urgent public health problem and has been an increasingly important topic in society's discussions and concerns. Although studies report a high prevalence of injuries to the face and head of women victims of intentional violence, this physical damage has never been investigated by grouped studies. Thus, the objective of this systematic review was to research the characteristics and the overall prevalence of oral-maxillofacial trauma in women victims of physical violence caused by men.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; Head injuries; Violence against women; Gender-based violence; Oral and maxillofacial surgeons