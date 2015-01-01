Abstract

In this study, as a basic study on the contribution of traffic parks to traffic safety education, we aimed to understand the impact of children's experience of using traffic parks on their awareness of traffic rules. We analyzed the relationship between the usage frequency of traffic parks in Toyohashi city and traffic rule recognition by questionnaire survey targeting people. As a result, it was found that the more frequently children used traffic parks before entering school, the more likely they were to stop when riding a bicycle, and the more likely they were to stop at a non-signalized crosswalk to follow a pedestrian. It was shown that it has a positive effect on the recognition of many traffic rules, such as increased awareness and behavior of giving up. On the other hand, regarding the left-hand side of the bicycle, it was also shown that although the frequency of use of traffic parks before entering school improved awareness, it did not lead to behavior.



本研究では，交通公園の交通安全教育への寄与に関する基礎的な研究として，児童の交通公園の利用経験が交通ルール認識に与える影響について把握を行うことを目的とし，豊橋市の児童およびその保護者を対象としたアンケート調査により，豊橋市内の交通公園の利用頻度と交通ルール認識との関係の分析を行った．結果として，児童の入学前の交通公園の利用頻度が高い児童ほど，自転車乗用時に「止まれ」の場所で一時停止をする行動が高まることや，無信号横断歩道で一時停止して横断者へ道を譲るという意識および行動が高まることなど，多くの交通ルールの認識に良い影響を与えていることが示された．一方，自転車の左側通行については，入学前の交通公園の利用頻度によって意識は向上するものの，行動までには繋がっていないことも示された．

