Abstract

In recent years, with the declining birthrate and aging population, an increase in fatal accidents involving elderly drivers has been viewed as a problem. As a countermeasure, there is a license return policy, but there is a risk that it will bring about a sudden change in the lives of the elderly. Therefore, this research focuses on "compensatory driving" that considers the deterioration of one's own driving skills instead of returning the driver's license and drives safely. We conducted a questionnaire survey on There are two promotional measures: providing information that driving at night and in the rain is dangerous, and looking back on one's own driving and acknowledging the decline in driving skills. As a result, we grasped the relationship between driving frequency and confidence in driving and the rate of those who performed compensatory driving, and made them aware that both information provision and review of driving were effective in changing their willingness to perform compensatory driving, and that their driving skills were declining. proved to be effective.



===



近年、少子高齢化に伴って高齢ドライバーの死亡事故の増加が問題視されている。その対策として免許返納施策があるが、高齢者の生活に急激な変化をもたらす恐れがある。そこで、本研究は、免許返納の代わりに自身の運転技能低下を考慮し安全に運転する「補償運転」に着目し、特に死亡事故になりやすい夜間と雨の日について補償運転の実態と促進策に関するアンケート調査を行った。促進策としては、夜間と雨の日の運転が危険だという情報を提供することと、自身の運転を振り返って運転技能の低下を認識してもらうことの 2 つを挙げた。その結果、運転頻度や運転の自信と補償運転実行者率の関係を把握するとともに、情報提供、運転の振返りの両方が補償運転実行意向の変化に有効であること、運転技能低下を認識させることが有効であることを明らかにした。

Language: ja