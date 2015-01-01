Abstract

With the introduction of physical devices such as humps and smooth crosswalks, even on routes where the speed limit exceeds 30km/h, it is expected that the speed control of automobiles and, in turn, the safety of non-signal crosswalks will be improved. Therefore, in this study, we verified the shape of a hump that is suitable for a route with a speed limit of 40 km/h from the viewpoint of speed control effect and driving safety by running an experiment on a hump with a shape that is less height and gradient than the technical standards. . With the shape verified this time, when the target speed exceeds 40 km/h, the increase in discomfort and danger is large, and the speed control effect for vehicles traveling at speeds exceeding 40 km/h can be expected. became. However, depending on the shape, there were also cases where there was little expectation of a speed control effect because discomfort was small, and there were concerns about the occurrence of sudden deceleration when entering a hump.



ハンプやスムーズ横断歩道などの物理的デバイスの導入により、規制速度が 30km/h を超える路線においても、自動車の速度抑制、ひいては無信号横断歩道の安全性向上が期待出来る。そこで本研究は、技術基準から高さや勾配を緩和した形状のハンプを走行する実験によって、規制速度が 40km/h の路線に適応するハンプの形状を速度抑制効果及び走行安全性の観点から検証した。今回検証した形状では、目標とした速度 40km/h を超えて走行した場合に不快感・危険感の上昇が大きく、40km/h を超えた速度で走行する自動車への速度抑制効果が期待出来る結果となった。ただし、形状によっては、不快感が小さいため速度抑制効果への期待が低いものや、ハンプ進入時の急減速の発生が懸念されるものもみられた。

