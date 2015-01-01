|
Kurashina K, Morimoto A. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 23-29.
逆強化学習を用いた生活道路の 安全対策の評価 に関する研究
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Although the number of traffic accidents in Japan is showing signs of improvement, it has bottomed out in recent years. This tendency is conspicuous on community roads. On community roads, it is more difficult to obtain data such as traffic volume than on arterial roads, and analysis of safety measures has been limited. However, in recent years, due to the spread of ETC2.0, etc., the amount of usable data on community roads is increasing. On the other hand, when focusing on traffic accident prediction analysis methods, the application of AI (artificial intelligence) is expected in recent years for the purpose of effective traffic accident analysis for multivariate analysis methods such as multiple regression analysis. Therefore, in this research, we used ETC data and inverse reinforcement learning, which is a type of AI, to estimate potential danger factors such as sudden braking and high-speed driving on community roads. We also obtained knowledge about the possibility of identifying accident factors using inverse reinforcement learning.
ETC2.0; 交通安全; 人工知能; 生活道路