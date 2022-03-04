|
Citation
|
Suga S, Kawachi N, Yoshiki S, Tatsumi H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 31-37.
|
Vernacular Title
|
通学路合同点検の実態に関する研究
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In June 2021, a fatal traffic accident involving a child on the way home from school occurred in Yachimata City, Chiba Prefecture, and an emergency joint inspection was conducted. In the past, following a fatal traffic accident in Kameoka City, Kyoto Prefecture in April 2012, three ministries and agencies asked prefectural governors, etc., to cooperate and collaborate with schools, police, road administrators, etc. to improve school commuting routes. It has been requested to notify the municipalities within its jurisdiction to ensure safety and ensure safety. On March 4, 2022, the three ministries and agencies announced the results of joint inspections on school routes, but the actual situation regarding the efforts of municipalities for joint inspections has not been clarified. In this study, a questionnaire survey was conducted to clarify the actual conditions of joint inspections in similar groups of local governments based on the annual average number of inspection points, etc., which cannot be determined from the home page survey.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
交通安全; 合同点検; 類似団体グループ