Abstract

In June 2021, a fatal traffic accident involving a child on the way home from school occurred in Yachimata City, Chiba Prefecture, and an emergency joint inspection was conducted. In the past, following a fatal traffic accident in Kameoka City, Kyoto Prefecture in April 2012, three ministries and agencies asked prefectural governors, etc., to cooperate and collaborate with schools, police, road administrators, etc. to improve school commuting routes. It has been requested to notify the municipalities within its jurisdiction to ensure safety and ensure safety. On March 4, 2022, the three ministries and agencies announced the results of joint inspections on school routes, but the actual situation regarding the efforts of municipalities for joint inspections has not been clarified. In this study, a questionnaire survey was conducted to clarify the actual conditions of joint inspections in similar groups of local governments based on the annual average number of inspection points, etc., which cannot be determined from the home page survey.



令和 3 年 6 月には千葉県八街市で下校中の児童の交通死亡事故が発生し、緊急合同点検が行われた。過去にも平成 24 年 4 月京都府亀岡市での交通死亡事故を受け、3 省庁から都道府県知事等に対し、学校、警察、道路管理者等が連携・協働し、学校の通学路の安全点検や安全確保を図るよう管内市区町村等へ周知するよう依頼されている。令和 4 年 3 月 4 日に 3 省庁から「通学路における合同点検の結果について」が発表されたところであるが、市区町村の合同点検に対する取り組についての実態は明らかにされていない。本研究では、ホームページ調査からは判断できない合同点検の実態について、アンケート調査を実施し、年平均点検箇所数等から、類似団体グループ自治体での合同点検の実態を明らかにした。

