Citation
Tsukada N. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 47-50.
Vernacular Title
信号交差点における 右直事故 の予防 に関する研究
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Abstract
The number of fatal traffic accidents is on the decline due to the effects of traffic safety measures taken by related organizations. In order to further reduce this number in the future, it is necessary to consider countermeasures that clarify each of the causes of driver perception errors. In this study, we focused on collision accidents between a right-turning vehicle and an oncoming straight-ahead vehicle at signalized intersections, so-called right turn accidents, and examined preventive measures. Specifically, we set up a hypothesis that "removing the driver's own 'belief' is the best preventive measure to prevent cognitive errors," and conducted a right-turn behavior survey at a signalized intersection. Then, by comparing the behavior of a vehicle turning right with a short headway between oncoming vehicles and a vehicle turning right with a long headway, we verified this hypothesis as a countermeasure against cognitive errors. I derived three things: blocking the chain of influence by assumptions.
Language: ja
Keywords
予防安全; 交通事故対策; 交通安全; 認知エラー