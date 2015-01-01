Abstract

The number of fatal traffic accidents is on the decline due to the effects of traffic safety measures taken by related organizations. In order to further reduce this number in the future, it is necessary to consider countermeasures that clarify each of the causes of driver perception errors. In this study, we focused on collision accidents between a right-turning vehicle and an oncoming straight-ahead vehicle at signalized intersections, so-called right turn accidents, and examined preventive measures. Specifically, we set up a hypothesis that "removing the driver's own 'belief' is the best preventive measure to prevent cognitive errors," and conducted a right-turn behavior survey at a signalized intersection. Then, by comparing the behavior of a vehicle turning right with a short headway between oncoming vehicles and a vehicle turning right with a long headway, we verified this hypothesis as a countermeasure against cognitive errors. I derived three things: blocking the chain of influence by assumptions.



交通死亡事故数は、これまで関係諸機関で講じられてきた交通安全対策が効果をあげ、減少傾向にある。今後、この数のさらなる低減へは、ドライバーの認知エラーの要因一つひとつを解明した対策の検討が必要である。本研究では、信号交差点における右折車と対向直進車の衝突事故、いわゆる右直事故に着目し、その予防策を検討した。具体的には、"ドライバー自身の『思い込み』を除去することが認知エラーを防止する最善の予防策になる"との仮説を置き、信号交差点における右折挙動調査を実施した。そして、対向直進車の短い車頭間隔で右折する車両と長い車頭間隔で右折する車両の挙動比較を通じて、本仮説を実証すると共に、認知エラーの対策要件として、思い込み自体の是正、思い込みのきっかけ除去、思い込みによる影響連鎖の遮断、の 3 つを導出した。

