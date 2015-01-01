|
Sato S, Hirata A, Nagai M, Shunto Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 69-72.
舗装状況と事故の関連性について
PMID
On expressways, many accident countermeasures, including software and hardware, are being implemented. A countermeasure that reduced accidents in particular was pavement repair on ramps with severe linear elements. Ramps have a steeper vertical slope and a smaller curve radius compared to the main line, and many accidents occur when the road surface is wet, so the effect of pavement repair is great. However, since ordinary high-speed main roads are class 1 roads and do not have horizontal alignments with small radii or steep vertical sections, the reduction of accidents after pavement repair has not been confirmed. Therefore, the relationship between pavement deterioration and accident occurrence locations cannot be evaluated. In particular, none of the evaluations of the relationship between the type of accident and pavement deterioration have led to pavement repair. In this paper, we classify the accident types into 3 categories and analyze the relationship between the occurrence of accidents and pavement deterioration. The verification results confirmed that setting the pavement repair range is an important factor in reducing accidents.
Language: ja
交通安全; 舗装健全度; 舗装補修; 路面性状調査