Abstract

On expressways, many accident countermeasures, including software and hardware, are being implemented. A countermeasure that reduced accidents in particular was pavement repair on ramps with severe linear elements. Ramps have a steeper vertical slope and a smaller curve radius compared to the main line, and many accidents occur when the road surface is wet, so the effect of pavement repair is great. However, since ordinary high-speed main roads are class 1 roads and do not have horizontal alignments with small radii or steep vertical sections, the reduction of accidents after pavement repair has not been confirmed. Therefore, the relationship between pavement deterioration and accident occurrence locations cannot be evaluated. In particular, none of the evaluations of the relationship between the type of accident and pavement deterioration have led to pavement repair. In this paper, we classify the accident types into 3 categories and analyze the relationship between the occurrence of accidents and pavement deterioration. The verification results confirmed that setting the pavement repair range is an important factor in reducing accidents.



高速道路ではソフト面やハード面も含めた多くの事故対策を実施している状況である．特に事故軽減となった対策は，線形要素が厳しいランプでの舗装補修による対応である．ランプは本線に比べて急な縦断勾配や小さい曲線半径の平面線形でかつ事故種別が路面湿潤時の事故が多いため舗装補修による効果が大きい．しかしながら，通常の高速本線は第 1 種道路で小さい半径の平面線形や急勾配な縦断設定がないため，舗装補修後における事故軽減はあまり確認されていない．そのため舗装劣化と事故発生箇所の関係性が評価できていない．特に事故種別と舗装劣化の関係性は評価した中で舗装補修につなげているものはない．本論文では事故種別を大きく 3 分類し事故の発生状況と舗装劣化状況の関係性について分析し将来的には事故と舗装の関係から補修箇所の選定や規模の基礎資料となるよう検証を行う．検証結果では舗装補修範囲の設定は事故軽減に重要な要素であることが確認できた．

