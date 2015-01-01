Abstract

In recent years, reverse driving and wrong entry on expressways have become a social problem, and the Hanshin Expressway is also making efforts to understand the actual situation and take countermeasures. Currently, on the Hanshin Expressway, we are trying to quantitatively grasp the wrong-entry vehicle, which is considered to be a reserve force for reverse driving, using ETC data. However, since ETC data cannot analyze the behavior on the general street before entering the highway entrance by mistake, it is mainly limited to waterside measures at the entrance of the highway where there are many erroneous vehicles. This paper proposes a behavior analysis method for the above-mentioned erroneous entry vehicle on the general street just before the erroneous entry by utilizing ETC2.0 probe data in addition to the ETC data utilization method.



近年、高速道路では逆走・誤進入が社会的な問題となっており、阪神高速道路においても、実態の把握、対策に尽力しているところである。現在、阪神高速道路では、逆走予備軍として考えられる誤進入車両の、ETC データを活用した定量的な把握を試みている。しかしながら，ETC データでは高速入口へ誤進入する手前の一般街路における行動が分析できないため、主に誤進入車両の多い高速入口での水際対策に留まっている。本稿は、上述した誤進入車両について、ETC データを活用する手法に加え、ETC2.0 プローブデータを活用することで、誤進入する手前の一般街路における挙動分析手法を提案するものである。

