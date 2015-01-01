|
Citation
|
Mizuno S, Komoto I, Yamaguchi I, Inoue T, Nishi T, Nishioka S. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 95-99.
|
Vernacular Title
|
ETC2.0 プローブデータを用いた都市高速入口への誤進入車両の挙動分析手法の提案
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In recent years, reverse driving and wrong entry on expressways have become a social problem, and the Hanshin Expressway is also making efforts to understand the actual situation and take countermeasures. Currently, on the Hanshin Expressway, we are trying to quantitatively grasp the wrong-entry vehicle, which is considered to be a reserve force for reverse driving, using ETC data. However, since ETC data cannot analyze the behavior on the general street before entering the highway entrance by mistake, it is mainly limited to waterside measures at the entrance of the highway where there are many erroneous vehicles. This paper proposes a behavior analysis method for the above-mentioned erroneous entry vehicle on the general street just before the erroneous entry by utilizing ETC2.0 probe data in addition to the ETC data utilization method.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
ETC データ; ETC2.0 プローブデータ; 交通安全; 逆走・誤進入