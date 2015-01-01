Abstract

In recent years, overtourism due to an increase in the number of tourists has become a global problem. In some areas, the introduction of congestion pricing is being considered as a countermeasure, but many of the existing examples of introduction target urban centers where commuter traffic is prominent. It is difficult to predict the effect of policy introduction. In this study, we constructed an activity-type traffic behavior model for sightseeing excursions by extending the framework of the mixed integer programming problem. Then, we calculated the dynamic user equilibrium allocation of the tourist movement and activity schedule considering the increase in travel time due to congestion, and predicted the change in the amount of sightseeing excursions. As a result of the analysis assuming Kamakura City, it was shown that the congestion of the network is resolved as the fee increases, but the utility of tourists decreases.



===



近年，観光客数増加に伴うオーバーツーリズムが世界的に問題視されている．その対策の一つとして混雑課金の導入が検討されている地域もあるが，既存の導入事例の多くは通勤交通が卓越した都市中心部を対象としており，過去の事例を参考に観光地での施策導入効果を予測することは難しい．本研究では，観光周遊行動を対象としたアクティビティ型交通行動モデルを混合整数計画問題の枠組みを拡張して構築した．その上で，混雑による旅行時間増加を考慮した観光客の移動・活動スケジュールの動的利用者均衡配分を求め，観光周遊量の変化を予測した．鎌倉市を想定した分析の結果，課金額の増加に伴いネットワークの混雑は解消されるものの，観光客の効用は低下することを示した．

Language: ja