Abstract

In response to the accident that occurred in Yachimata City, Chiba Prefecture in June 2021, measures against accidents on school routes for elementary school students have been recognized again as an issue. In the same year, joint inspections of school roads were carried out nationwide, and 76,404 places where countermeasures were required were extracted. It is expected that the number of such cases will increase. Considering that it is necessary to thoroughly observe rules on school routes, this study investigated the crossing behavior of elementary school students at crosswalks with traffic lights. As a result, it was clarified that there are pedestrian crossings where children do not force themselves to cross even when adults do not force them to do so. In addition to misjudgment of traffic conditions, this violation behavior can be influenced by factors different from the road environment, such as group behavior being prioritized, lack of attention, and violations by adults. It is suggested that the …



Keywords: Safe Routes To School

===



2021 年 6 月に千葉県八街市で起きた事故を受け，小学生の通学路での事故対策が改めて課題として認識されるようになった．同年には全国で通学路の合同点検が実施され，76,404 箇所の対策必要箇所が抽出される一方，通学路に設置される横断歩道橋は老朽化による撤去が進み，今後は横断歩道を通学路指定する事例が増えると予想される．通学路のルール遵守徹底が必要であると考え，本研究では信号機付き横断歩道における小学生の横断挙動を調査した．その結果，大人が無理な横断をしない横断歩道においても子供は無理な横断をする横断歩道が存在することが明らかとなった．また，この違反挙動には，交通状況の誤判断のみでなく，集団での行動が優先される，注視が足りない，大人が違反している，といった，道路環境とは異なる要因が影響する可能性が示唆される．

Language: ja