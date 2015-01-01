Abstract

Although the number of traffic accidents and the number of fatalities in Japan has been decreasing year by year, about 60% of pedestrians have committed fatal accidents due to crossing violations. It is necessary to clarify. In this study, we analyzed the behavior of both pedestrians and drivers by conducting a video observation survey at unsignalized pedestrian crossings. As a result, it was found that pedestrians outside the pedestrian crossing tended not to check left, not to bow before crossing, and to ride bicycles. It was also found that pedestrians tend to use crosswalks when automobile traffic is flowing in the back lane. Focusing on the road environment, it was found that the walking area is related to the factor of crossing outside the pedestrian crossing, and it was suggested that it is necessary to improve the position of the crosswalk and the walking area together.



===



我が国での交通事故件数・死者数は年々減少しているが，歩行中死亡事故に着目すると約60％の歩行者が横断違反をして死亡事故に遭っており，横断歩道外横断のメカニズムに関して明らかにすることが必要である．そこで本研究では，無信号横断歩道でビデオ観察調査を行い，歩行者とドライバーの双方の行動を分析した．その結果，横断歩道外横断者は，左確認をしない，横断前会釈をしない，自転車に乗るなどの傾向があることが分かった．また歩行者は，奥側車線の自動車交通が流れている時に横断歩道を利用する傾向があることが明らかになった．道路環境に着目すると，横断歩道外横断をする要因として歩行可能領域が関連していることが把握され，横断歩道の位置と歩行可能領域を合わせて整備する必要性があることが示唆された．

Language: ja