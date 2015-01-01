Abstract

In recent years, the installation of non-signalized crossing facilities, including two-stage crossing facilities, has been studied in order to suppress pedestrians from crossing outside the pedestrian crossing (random crossing) and increase the chances of crossing safely. However, the quantitative effect of restraining random crossing by different installation positions and types of crossing facilities has not been clarified. Therefore, in this study, we conducted an experiment using virtual reality (VR) and analyzed the factors that influence the location and type of crossing facilities with no signal on individual pedestrians' choice of crossing position. As a result, it was found that if there is a non-signalized crossing facility, that point is selected with a high probability, and that facilities with crosswalk road markings are more likely to be selected than those with only traffic islands. . Furthermore, compared to the pre-declared random crossing ratio, the ratio of random crossings actually selected was higher, indicating that random crossings are selected depending on the presence or absence of arriving vehicles while walking.



近年、歩行者の横断歩道外横断（乱横断）を抑制し、安全な横断機会を増加させるため、二段階横断施設を含めた無信号横断施設の設置が検討されている。しかし、横断施設の設置位置や種類の違いによる乱横断抑制の定量的効果は明らかになっていない。そこで本研究では、バーチャルリアリティ（VR）を利用した実験を行い、無信号横断施設の設置位置や種類が個々の歩行者の横断位置選択に及ぼす影響要因を分析した。その結果、無信号横断施設が設置してある場合にはその地点を高確率で選択すること、横断歩道の路面標示がある施設の方が交通島のみのものに比べ選択されやすいことが分かった。さらに、事前に宣言した経路の乱横断割合に比べると、実際に選択した乱横断の割合が高く、歩行中の到着車両の存在の有無によって乱横断が選択されることが示された。

