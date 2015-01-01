|
Nakajima T, Iryo M. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 171-178.
バーチャルリアリティ実験による歩行者の横断位置選択行動分析
In recent years, the installation of non-signalized crossing facilities, including two-stage crossing facilities, has been studied in order to suppress pedestrians from crossing outside the pedestrian crossing (random crossing) and increase the chances of crossing safely. However, the quantitative effect of restraining random crossing by different installation positions and types of crossing facilities has not been clarified. Therefore, in this study, we conducted an experiment using virtual reality (VR) and analyzed the factors that influence the location and type of crossing facilities with no signal on individual pedestrians' choice of crossing position. As a result, it was found that if there is a non-signalized crossing facility, that point is selected with a high probability, and that facilities with crosswalk road markings are more likely to be selected than those with only traffic islands. . Furthermore, compared to the pre-declared random crossing ratio, the ratio of random crossings actually selected was higher, indicating that random crossings are selected depending on the presence or absence of arriving vehicles while walking.
Language: ja
バーチャルリアリティ; 横断歩道外横断; 歩行者; 無信号横断施設