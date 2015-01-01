Abstract

The geometric structure of intersections is considered to be a factor that affects various traffic accident risks, but further investigation is required to clarify the effects of each feature value that indicates the geometric structure. Therefore, in this paper, we focus on the distance between crosswalks and crosswalk setback distance among such feature values, and calculate them using position data of crosswalks created based on traffic control information, which is open data. We created a data set that can be used for traffic accident risk analysis. Using the obtained data set, we analyzed left-turn accidents that occurred at intersections in Chiba Prefecture, and found that the calculated crosswalk setback distance affects the ratio of entrapment accidents in left-turn accidents at intersections of a certain size or larger. was shown.



===



交差点の幾何構造は様々な交通事故リスクに影響を与える要因と考えられているが、幾何構造を示す各特徴量がどのような効果をもたらすかを明確にするにはさらなる検討が必要である。そこで本稿では、このような特徴量のうち横断歩道間距離と横断歩道セットバック距離に注目し、オープンデータである交通規制情報をもとに作成した横断歩道の位置データを用いてこれらを計算することで、交通事故リスクの分析に用いることのできるデータセットを作成した。得られたデータセットを用いて千葉県内の交差点で発生した左折事故を分析したところ、一定以上の大きさの交差点において、計算した横断歩道セットバック距離が左折事故における巻き込み事故の比率に影響を与えることが示された。

Language: ja