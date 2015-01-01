Abstract

In this study, we focused on "road surface conditions" and "traffic environment" to determine where pedestrians pay attention on school roads and how they allocate cognitive resources. For the purpose of evaluating this, we conducted a video viewing experiment in a live-action VR environment in which the experimental conditions can be controlled. As a result, the following three points were clarified. 1) When the load on either the snow cover or the movable object increases, the cognitive resources that can be allocated to the non-animal AOI decrease, resulting in a decrease in the total gaze time ratio of the non-animal AOI. When the load of movable objects increases at the same time, the function of visual attention decreases and the ratio of total gaze time of fixed animal AOI increases. 3) Traffic safety awareness for fixed animals is consistent with the results of AOI analysis



本研究では，通学路において歩行者がどこを注視し，どのように認知資源を配分しているのかを「路面状況」と「交通環境」に着目して，歩行者の視覚的注意に与える影響を評価することを目的として，実験条件を統制可能な実写VR環境における動画視聴実験を実施した．結果として，以下の3点が明らかとなった．1) 積雪と可動物のいずれかが負荷増となった場合，不動物AOIに配分可能な認知資源が相対的に減少した結果，不動物AOIの合計注視時間割合が減少する，2) 積雪と可動物が同時に負荷増となった場合，視覚的注意の働きが低下し，不動物AOIの合計注視時間割合が増加する，3) 不動物に対する交通安全意識はAOI分析の結果と整合的である

Language: ja