Citation
Mochida Y, Muromachi Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 193-197.
Vernacular Title
自動運転車の普及が歩行者流動に与える影響
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
In this study, we examined the impact of the spread of self-driving cars on pedestrian flow by comparing the use of off-street parking by non-self-driving cars entering the sidewalk and the use of self-driving cars getting on and off the road shoulder using simulations. . As a result, in the scenario regarding the progress of urban development in this research, it was shown that pedestrian comfort is higher when getting on and off the roadside than when entering and exiting off-street parking lots on the sidewalk. On the other hand, for automobile traffic flow, the average travel speed was lower for getting on and off the road shoulder. Furthermore, a 3D simulation video showed that the impact of non-autonomous vehicles entering sidewalks on pedestrian flow will be eliminated with the spread of self-driving cars. It is clear that it may contribute to
Language: ja
Keywords
シミュレーション; 歩行者流動; 自動運転; 路肩; 駐車