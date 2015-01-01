Abstract

In this study, we examined the impact of the spread of self-driving cars on pedestrian flow by comparing the use of off-street parking by non-self-driving cars entering the sidewalk and the use of self-driving cars getting on and off the road shoulder using simulations. . As a result, in the scenario regarding the progress of urban development in this research, it was shown that pedestrian comfort is higher when getting on and off the roadside than when entering and exiting off-street parking lots on the sidewalk. On the other hand, for automobile traffic flow, the average travel speed was lower for getting on and off the road shoulder. Furthermore, a 3D simulation video showed that the impact of non-autonomous vehicles entering sidewalks on pedestrian flow will be eliminated with the spread of self-driving cars. It is clear that it may contribute to



本研究では、自動運転車の普及が歩行者流動に与える影響について、非自動運転車の歩道進入による路外駐車場利用と自動運転車の路肩乗降利用をシミュレーションを用いて比較することにより検討した。その結果、本研究における都市開発の進展に関するシナリオにおいては、路外駐車場に歩道進入して入庫する駐車方式よりも路肩乗降の方が歩行者快適性は高いことが示された。一方、自動車交通流については、路肩乗降の方が平均旅行速度は低くなった。さらに、3D シミュレーション動画から、非自動運転車の歩道進入による歩行者流動への影響が、自動運転車の普及により解消されていくことが示され、自動運転車の普及は、歩行者流動の快適性に貢献する可能性があることが明らかとなった。

