Citation
Sou K, Kashima S, Yoh K, Doi K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 199-206.
Vernacular Title
画像認識 AI モデルを用いた通行および滞留機能を考慮した歩行空間の性能評価の試み
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
In recent years, there has been growing interest in transforming street spaces from vehicle-centric to more local, pedestrian-centric spaces. Especially in the new normal era, a new local design that enhances people's sense of self-efficacy and happiness will be required in the future. In order to realize this, it is necessary to improve the quality of pedestrian spaces, that is, improve both walkability and lingerability from the viewpoint of people-centered transportation town planning. Therefore, in this research, we aim to evaluate the spatial performance and analyze its factors by using image recognition technology for walking spaces in Japan. First, we performed a walking space evaluation using a fine-tuned image recognition AI model, and visualized and identified spatial elements that affect spatial performance using Grad-CAM. Through the positioning of each space, we grasped the relationship between target spaces and obtained important knowledge for improving the spatial performance of walking spaces in Japan.
Language: ja
Keywords
AI; ウォーカビリティ; 歩行空間; 画像認識; 空間性能