Abstract

In this study, we conducted an experiment to find out what kind of personal space a person resting outdoors forms with respect to a person moving while walking, and analyzed and considered the results. In the experiment, we measured and compared the personal space of a person who was seen as a resting person and a person who was seen as a pedestrian approaching the subject while walking. It was found that the personal space created by resters for pedestrians tends to expand more than the personal space created for stationary people in conventional indoor surveys. Although a more detailed investigation is required, the personal space of a person resting with respect to a pedestrian is related to the environment of the street space such as "position", "posture", and "direction", and the smaller the actual amount of space, the more the pedestrian's personal space becomes. It is thought that there is a possibility that the reaction when approaching is increased.



===



本研究は屋外で休憩する人物が歩行しながら移動してくる人物に対してどのようなパーソナルスペースを形成するか実験を行い,その結果を分析・考察した。実験は大学構内の街路空間と特性が近い場所にて,休憩者と見立てた被験者に対し歩行者と見立てた接近者が歩行しながら接近する場合とそうでない場合のパーソナルスペースを測定し比較した。休憩者が歩行者に対して形成するパーソナルスペースは,従来の屋内等で調査された静止した者に対して形成されるパーソナルスペースよりも拡大する傾向を示すことがわかった。より詳細な調査が必要であるが,歩行者に対する休憩者のパーソナルスペースは「位置」・「姿勢」・「向き」といった街路空間の環境と関係し,実質的な空間量が小さくなるほど歩行者への接近時の反応が増大する可能性があると考えられる。

Language: ja