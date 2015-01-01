Abstract

The purpose of this research is to show the similarity of traffic volume fluctuations between narrow streets and main roads in order to develop a method for estimating the traffic volume of narrow streets where traffic volume has not been observed from the traffic volume of main roads. . The following three points were clarified as a result of analyzing the traffic volume fluctuations in pairs of narrow streets and nearby arterial roads of about 9,000 cross sections nationwide. First, a high correlation (mean 0.7) was observed in the traffic volume fluctuations of pairs. Second, the pair correlation was significantly higher than the apparent correlation (correlation between main roads and between minor streets) arising from similarity of traffic volume fluctuations across the region. Third, pairs near a highway tend to have higher correlations than pairs separated by more than 5 km, and parallel pairs tend to have higher correlations than crossed pairs. These similarities are considered to indicate the possibility of estimating the traffic volume of narrow streets from the traffic volume of surrounding arterial roads.



===



本研究では交通量が未観測の細街路の交通量を、幹線道路の交通量から推計する手法を開発するために、細街路と幹線道路の交通量変動の類似性を示すことを目的とする。全国約 9 千断面の細街路と付近の幹線道路のペアにおける交通量変動を分析した結果、次の 3 点を明らかにした。第 1 にペアの交通量変動には高い相関（平均 0.7）がみられた。第 2 に地域全域の交通量変動の類似性から生じる見かけ上の相関（幹線道路間及び細街路間の相関）と比べ、ペアの相関は有意に高かった。第 3 に幹線道路が付近にあるペアは 5km 以上離れているペアと比べて相関が高く、平行関係にあるペアのほうが交差関係にあるペアより相関が高い傾向が見られた。これらの類似性の知見は、細街路の交通量を周囲の幹線道路の交通量から推計できる可能性を示していると考えられる。

Language: ja