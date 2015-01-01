|
Nagami Y, Min W, Furubayashi T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 289-294.
路面標示文字の視認距離と可読距離
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Abstract
Since road markings occupy most of the driver's field of vision, they are effective in conveying messages, and various character markings are laid out as non-statutory markings. The authors are developing a 3D character display that makes the characters appear three-dimensional, and have cited its high readability as a feature, but have not made a quantitative comparison with ordinary 2D character display. Therefore, in this study, an experiment was conducted to evaluate the visual recognition distance and readable distance from the driver's viewpoint for each type of road marking including 3D marking. As a result, the visibility distance was in the range of 60-70m, with little influence on the type of road marking. It was found that the readable distance affects the type of pavement markings, and 3D markings are readable from 13-20m farther than 2D markings. The reason for this is the character arrangement, and it was found that the readability tends to be higher when the character is written horizontally rather than vertically and the height of each character is high.
Language: ja
Keywords
3D 標示; 文字サイズ; 法定外標示