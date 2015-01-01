|
Citation
|
Ogawa K, Taniguchi T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 699-702.
|
Vernacular Title
|
交通事故発生状況に着目した自転車の通行位置と通行方向に関する地域比較
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
It is presumed that the bicycle traffic accident occurrence situation is related to the traffic position of the bicycle (roadway/sidewalk) and traffic direction (left/right side of the road as a whole). However, there are few detailed survey results on the traffic position and traffic direction of bicycles on the road, and there is little data on the occurrence of traffic accidents, so the difference in traffic accident probability depending on the traffic position and traffic direction of bicycles is not clear. In this research, we target areas with many bicycle traffic accidents and areas with few bicycle traffic accidents in each prefecture, observe the traffic position and traffic direction of bicycles photographed with Google Street View, and calculate the ratio. The purpose of this study is to clarify the relationship between the location and direction of bicycle traffic in each region and the occurrence of bicycle-related traffic accidents.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Google Street View; 交通事故; 自転車; 通行位置; 通行方向