Abstract

It is presumed that the bicycle traffic accident occurrence situation is related to the traffic position of the bicycle (roadway/sidewalk) and traffic direction (left/right side of the road as a whole). However, there are few detailed survey results on the traffic position and traffic direction of bicycles on the road, and there is little data on the occurrence of traffic accidents, so the difference in traffic accident probability depending on the traffic position and traffic direction of bicycles is not clear. In this research, we target areas with many bicycle traffic accidents and areas with few bicycle traffic accidents in each prefecture, observe the traffic position and traffic direction of bicycles photographed with Google Street View, and calculate the ratio. The purpose of this study is to clarify the relationship between the location and direction of bicycle traffic in each region and the occurrence of bicycle-related traffic accidents.



===



自転車の交通事故発生状況には、自転車の通行位置（車道・歩道）と通行方向（道路全体に対して左側・右側）が関係していることが推測される。しかしながら、道路上における自転車の通行位置や通行方向に関する詳細な調査結果は少なく、また交通事故発生状況に関するデータも少ないため、自転車の通行位置や通行方向による交通事故発生確率の差異は明確ではない。本研究では、都道府県ごとに自転車の交通事故が多い地域と少ない地域を対象として、Google Street View で撮影された自転車の通行位置や通行方向を観測し、その割合の算定をおこなう。これにより、地域ごとの自転車の通行位置・通行方向と、自転車が関連する交通事故発生状況との関係を明らかにすることを目的とする。

