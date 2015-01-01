|
Tsuboi S, Mimura Y, Shimada Y, Kanno K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 703-708.
自転車通行空間の整備による自転車関連事故への影響
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In recent years, bicycles have played an important role as a familiar and useful means of transportation. In addition, in order for bicycles to travel safely, it is important to reduce the chances of tangles between bicycles and automobiles, between bicycles, and between bicycles and pedestrians. In this study, we examined the impact on bicycle-related accidents from changes in the number of accidents and factor analysis, targeting sections in Aichi Prefecture where bicycle traffic spaces are maintained. As a result, in terms of the short-term change in the number of bicycle-related accidents in one year before and after the construction of the bicycle traffic space, it was not possible to confirm an immediate improvement effect. Although the number of accidents will decrease, the number of accidents in which bicycles are the primary party involved in the development of mixed roads, and the number of accidents in which bicycles are the secondary party in the development of bicycle-only lanes, and accidents on single roads and crossings are likely to increase. was done.
ゼロ過剰ポワソン回帰分析; ベイズ推定; 自転車通行空間整備; 自転車関連交通事故