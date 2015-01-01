Abstract

In recent years, bicycles have played an important role as a familiar and useful means of transportation. In addition, in order for bicycles to travel safely, it is important to reduce the chances of tangles between bicycles and automobiles, between bicycles, and between bicycles and pedestrians. In this study, we examined the impact on bicycle-related accidents from changes in the number of accidents and factor analysis, targeting sections in Aichi Prefecture where bicycle traffic spaces are maintained. As a result, in terms of the short-term change in the number of bicycle-related accidents in one year before and after the construction of the bicycle traffic space, it was not possible to confirm an immediate improvement effect. Although the number of accidents will decrease, the number of accidents in which bicycles are the primary party involved in the development of mixed roads, and the number of accidents in which bicycles are the secondary party in the development of bicycle-only lanes, and accidents on single roads and crossings are likely to increase. was done.



近年、自転車が身近で有用な移動手段として重要な役割を担っている。また、自転車が安全に走行するためには、自転車と自動車、自転車同士、自転車と歩行者との錯綜機会を少なくすることが重要である。本研究では、愛知県内において自転車通行空間を整備している区間を対象に、事故件数の変化やその要因分析から自転車関連事故への影響について検討した。その結果、自転車通行空間整備前後 1 年間の短期的な自転車関連事故件数の変化の面では即効的な整備効果は確認できなかったこと、車道混在や自転車専用通行帯を整備することで自転車関連事故が減少するものの、車道混在整備では自転車が第一当事者となる事故が、自転車専用通行帯整備では自転車が第二当事者かつ単路での事故や出合頭の事故が増加する恐れがあることが示唆された。

