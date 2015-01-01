Abstract

About 70% of bicycle-related accidents occur at intersections and their vicinity. In this study, we focused on bicycle driving patterns that cause confusion with left-turning vehicles, and used a connected cooperative simulator that allows bicycles and vehicles to experience movement operations in the same virtual space. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the influence of the design elements of We extracted the pattern of running parallel to the blind spot, crossing around, and crossing in the wrong direction as a bicycle behavior that is complicated with left-turning vehicles pointed out in existing research, and reproduced the complicated behavior at intersections with different bicycle traffic spaces and crossing strip positions using a cooperative simulator. Experiments were conducted and comparative evaluations were made using TTC, approach speed, and driver anxiety. As a result, it became clear that there is a high risk of bicycles running side-by-side in the left rear blind spot of a car, and that the maintenance of arrow feathers in the bicycle-passing space has the effect of reducing the risk of bicycles running side-by-side.



自転車関連事故の約７割が交差点とその付近で発生し，信号交差点では自動車左折時における自転車との安全性確保の検討が必要となっている．本研究では左折自動車と錯綜が生じる自転車走行パターンに着目し，同一の仮想空間内で自転車と自動車がそれぞれ移動操作を体験できる接続された協調型シミュレータを用いて，その潜在的な危険性と交差点の設計要素の影響を評価することを目的とした．既存研究で指摘された左折自動車と錯綜する自転車挙動として死角並走，廻り込み横断，逆走横断のパターンを抽出し，協調型シミュレータを用いて自転車通行空間，横断帯位置の異なる交差点において錯綜再現実験を行い，TTC および接近速度，ドライバー不安感を用いて比較評価した．この結果，自動車の左後方の死角内を並走する自転車の走行の危険性が高く，自転車通行空間の矢羽根整備は並走自転車の危険性を軽減する効果があることが明らかになった．

