Naito T, Tatsumi H, Yoshiki S. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 721-727.
車道走行する自転車が自動車の走行挙動に及ぼす影響に関する研究―2 車線道路における自転車実走実験による分析―
|
The "Guidelines for Creating a Safe and Comfortable Cycling Environment" have been enacted, and the bicycle riding environment is being developed based on roadways. are undergoing a lot of maintenance. Therefore, in this study, we investigated the running behavior of a car that overtakes a bicycle using a bicycle developed in previous research. Then, an analysis was conducted to identify the road structural factors that affect the driving behavior. As a result, it was clarified that the speed, separation distance, and acceleration/deceleration of a car when a car overtakes a bicycle traveling on the road change depending on the road structure and the presence or absence of oncoming vehicles. In addition, binomial logistic regression analysis was performed on the obtained data to clarify road structural factors that affect overtaking behavior.
自動車; 自転車; 車道; 追越挙動