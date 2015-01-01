Abstract

The "Guidelines for Creating a Safe and Comfortable Cycling Environment" have been enacted, and the bicycle riding environment is being developed based on roadways. are undergoing a lot of maintenance. Therefore, in this study, we investigated the running behavior of a car that overtakes a bicycle using a bicycle developed in previous research. Then, an analysis was conducted to identify the road structural factors that affect the driving behavior. As a result, it was clarified that the speed, separation distance, and acceleration/deceleration of a car when a car overtakes a bicycle traveling on the road change depending on the road structure and the presence or absence of oncoming vehicles. In addition, binomial logistic regression analysis was performed on the obtained data to clarify road structural factors that affect overtaking behavior.



===



「安全で快適な自転車利用環境創出ガイドライン」が制定され、自転車走行環境は車道を基本として整備が行われているが、自転車と自動車を隔てる物理的な分離が存在しない自転車専用レーンや車道混在での整備が多く行われている。そこで本研究では、先行研究で開発された自転車を用いて自転車を追い越す自動車の走行挙動を調査した。そして、その走行挙動に影響を及ぼす道路構造要因を特定することを目的に分析を行った。その結果、車道走行する自転車を自動車が追い越す際の自動車の速度や離隔距離、加減速度は道路構造や対向車の有無で変化することが明らかになった。また、得られたデータより二項ロジスティック回帰分析を行い、追い越し挙動に影響を与える道路構造要因を明らかにした。

Language: ja