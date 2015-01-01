|
Citation
|
Miyosh H, Inada K, Morimoto A. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 729-736.
|
Vernacular Title
|
自転車交通を考慮した自動運転社会の道路空間配分に関する研究
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Bicycles have various advantages such as reducing environmental load and promoting health, and are expected to be used as a means of urban transportation. In the future, when developing spaces for bicycles, it will be essential to coexist with self-driving cars, which is being targeted for future realization. is required. In this research, we focused on the car boarding and alighting space and the bicycle running space in the autonomous driving society, and examined the road space where they coexist. In addition, by conducting traffic simulations while changing the traffic volume and stopping frequency of vehicles for the organized road space allocation pattern, and by evaluating the smoothness and safety of traffic flow, road characteristics can be evaluated based on quantitative grounds. We proposed the road space according to the road characteristics based on quantitative basis.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
ミクロ交通シミュレーション; 自動運転; 自転車; 道路空間