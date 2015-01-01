Abstract

Bicycles have various advantages such as reducing environmental load and promoting health, and are expected to be used as a means of urban transportation. In the future, when developing spaces for bicycles, it will be essential to coexist with self-driving cars, which is being targeted for future realization. is required. In this research, we focused on the car boarding and alighting space and the bicycle running space in the autonomous driving society, and examined the road space where they coexist. In addition, by conducting traffic simulations while changing the traffic volume and stopping frequency of vehicles for the organized road space allocation pattern, and by evaluating the smoothness and safety of traffic flow, road characteristics can be evaluated based on quantitative grounds. We proposed the road space according to the road characteristics based on quantitative basis.



自転車は環境負荷低減や健康増進など様々な利点があり、都市交通手段としての活用が期待されているが、我が国における自転車走行空間は未だに不十分であり、その整備が急務となっている。今後、自転車走行空間を整備する際には、将来的な実現が目指されている自動運転車との共存が不可欠であり、特に路肩の駐停車需要に対応すべく、カーブサイドの効率的な運用が求められる。本研究では、自動運転社会における自動車の乗降空間と自転車走行空間に着目し、それらの共存する道路空間を検討した。また、整理した道路空間配分パターンに対して自動車の交通量や停車頻度を変化させながら交通シミュレーションを実施し、交通流の円滑性・安全性の評価を行うことで定量的根拠に基づいて道路特性に応じた道路空間の提案を行った。

