Kawamoto Y, Umetsu T, Uzu Y, Kawamura K, Sumi Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 303-310.
無信号交差点における停止線の位置変更による一時停止率向上と速度抑制効果
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
As a measure to prevent traffic accidents at unsignalized intersections, instead of moving the stop line farther back from the intersection for safety margins, conversely, by moving the stop line closer to the intersection, it is an improvement measure to improve visibility and safety awareness from the non-priority side. was proposed and its effect was verified. Specifically, the stop line is advanced to a position where the priority road can be easily seen from the non-priority road, the crosswalk width is optimized to the effective width, and the temporary stop rate is improved and the speed is reduced by the colored stepped pavement in front of the stop line. aimed at As a result, the temporary stop rate increased by a maximum of 5.1% from 4.2% to 9.3%, and the average speed before the stop line decreased by a maximum of 3km/h from 20.3km/h to 17.3km/h. From the above, it was confirmed that there is a certain effect in improving the rate of temporary stops and speed control, and the possibility of application as a measure to prevent accidents at similar non-signalized intersections was suggested.
Language: ja
速度抑制; 一時停止率; 交通事故抑止; 停止線位置; 無信号交差点