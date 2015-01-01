|
Hasegawa H, Yoshida K, Kasai M, Tamura T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 311-318.
交通安全KYT学習中の視線挙動の分析
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Hazard Prediction Training (KYT) is being promoted as one of traffic safety education. Most of the media used in conventional KYT teaching materials are third-person viewpoints and still images. On the other hand, due to the recent development of VR technology, it is becoming possible to create live-action VR teaching materials that can be confirmed from a first-person perspective and 360 degrees, but the relationship between gaze behavior and educational effects in the learning process is unclear. is not. Therefore, in this study, we measured the line of sight during the traffic safety KYT process using VR teaching materials and photo teaching materials, and analyzed the effects of line of sight behavior during the learning process on the educational effect. As a result of the analysis, although eye gaze behavior differs between VR teaching materials and photo teaching materials, short-term and medium-term educational effects on traffic safety awareness were the same for all materials, and no relationship with eye gaze behavior was observed.
交通安全教育; 仮想現実; 視線計測; 危険予知訓練