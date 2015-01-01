Abstract

Hazard Prediction Training (KYT) is being promoted as one of traffic safety education. Most of the media used in conventional KYT teaching materials are third-person viewpoints and still images. On the other hand, due to the recent development of VR technology, it is becoming possible to create live-action VR teaching materials that can be confirmed from a first-person perspective and 360 degrees, but the relationship between gaze behavior and educational effects in the learning process is unclear. is not. Therefore, in this study, we measured the line of sight during the traffic safety KYT process using VR teaching materials and photo teaching materials, and analyzed the effects of line of sight behavior during the learning process on the educational effect. As a result of the analysis, although eye gaze behavior differs between VR teaching materials and photo teaching materials, short-term and medium-term educational effects on traffic safety awareness were the same for all materials, and no relationship with eye gaze behavior was observed.



===



交通安全教育の一つとして，危険予知訓練（KYT）の実施が進められている．従来のKYT教材に使用されるメディアの多くは三人称視点であり，静止画像であった．一方，近年のVR技術の発展により，一人称視点かつ360度全方位確認可能な実写VR教材を作成することが可能になりつつあるが，学習過程における視線挙動と教育効果との関係については明らかになっていない．そこで本研究は，VR教材と写真教材による交通安全KYT過程の視線計測を実施し，学習過程における視線挙動が教育効果に与える影響を分析した．分析の結果，VR教材と写真教材では視線挙動が異なるが，交通安全意識についての短期的・中期的な教育効果はどの教材でも違いはなく，視線挙動との関係性は見られなかった．

Language: ja