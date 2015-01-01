|
福井, 高橋, 萩原. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 319-326.
交差点右折時の横断歩行者目視タイミングに着目したドライバーの衝突回避行動に関する研究
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In this study, we focused on the driver's visual timing of crossing pedestrians when turning right at signalized intersections, and analyzed the collision avoidance behavior of drivers against pedestrians crossing. We measured the driver's behavior using a VR driving simulator, and clarified the relationship between pedestrian visual timing and collision probability. We proposed an overall safety level that evaluates the possibility of a collision between a driver and a pedestrian based on the results of visual measurement. Evaluate the proposed comprehensive safety degree and show its effectiveness as an index to evaluate the possibility of collision. Also, in order to perform a highly reliable safety evaluation, it became necessary to consider the arrival time difference in addition to the overall safety. Furthermore, we considered the timing of information presentation and the content of information to be presented to prevent collisions with pedestrians when turning right, suggesting that the information presented should be changed according to the driver's timing of visualizing the pedestrian. rice field.
Language: ja