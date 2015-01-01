|
Citation
Yoshida R, Sasaki K, Ogawa A, Hojo A. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 353-356.
Vernacular Title
市販 GPS を用いた駅周辺における歩行者の経路選択分析
Copyright
Abstract
Until now, most GPS data acquired for that purpose have been used for pedestrian flow line analysis, and pedestrian flow line analysis has not been performed using commercially available GPS data with relatively large acquisition intervals. In this study, we aim to clarify the factors that affect route selection by applying commercially available mobile GPS data (acquisition time interval of about 1 minute) to a route selection model. By applying pedestrian route information obtained from commercially available mobile GPS data to a multinomial logit model, it was shown that a route with fewer right and left turns is selected than a route with a short route length. rice field. In addition, by applying it to the Cross Nested Logit model, it was shown that routes with characteristics such as ''short route length, many shops in the vicinity, and few left and right turns'' are likely to be selected.
Language: ja
Keywords
歩行者; 携帯 GPS データ; 経路選択モデル