Citation
Sakamoto J, Nakamura J. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 361-365.
Vernacular Title
深層学習を援用した洪水時における道路浸水状況の自動検出手法の提案
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
When a large-scale flood occurs, it is extremely important to quickly identify the inundation area in formulating an emergency plan. This study proposes a method for automatically detecting flooded road sections. Using an object detection algorithm, a learning model developed using aerial photographs taken during past floods is applied to aerial photographs taken during other floods to verify the suitability of inundation conditions for road sections. do. In the verification, in order to detect in detail how much road is flooded, GIS is used to divide the aerial photograph into meshes, and the road links are superimposed and visualized for each mesh. As a result, the precision of the learning model was 81% to 91%, and the inundation recall was 84% to 94%. In addition, there were many misjudgments in images where it was difficult to judge the flood situation, and in villages in mountainous areas.
Language: ja
Keywords
GIS; YOLO; 浸水区間; 深層学習