Sugimoto T, Takayama Y, Takagi A. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 367-374.
交通基盤整備の長期的影響評価のための都市経済分析: 浸水リスク増大による経済活動の空間分布変化
Abstract
The purpose of this study is to develop an urban economic analysis method that can measure changes in the spatial distribution of economic activities (i.e., population distribution, company distribution) due to an increase in flood risk, contributing to the long-term impact assessment of transportation infrastructure development. For this purpose, we constructed a model that can take into account the risk of inundation based on the model of previous research1) that considers the economy of agglomeration. Then, it was shown that there exists a potential function in the model that enables large-scale numerical calculations that occur in analyzes targeting real space. In addition, we presented a systematic parameter setting method that enables analysis in real space. In addition, a counterfactual experiment was conducted on the increased risk of inundation in the Kanazawa metropolitan employment area. Then, it was confirmed that the results reflected the characteristics of the model, and measures to reduce flood damage were considered based on the population changes in the flooded areas.
ポテンシャル関数; 浸水リスク; 都市経済分析; 集積の経済