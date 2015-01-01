Abstract

In this study, we conducted a tsunami evacuation simulation analysis assuming multiple movements by pedestrians, bicycles, and cars, targeting the coastal plain area of ​​a local city where tsunami damage is assumed when a Nankai Trough earthquake occurs. In conclusion, it became clear that evacuation by bicycle may be the smoothest way to evacuate compared to other means of transportation in this region. In addition, in order for pedestrians to evacuate smoothly on the road space, it is important to develop spaces where pedestrians can evacuate preferentially. was found to be slow to complete. Based on the above analysis results, we examined the operation method of intersections, and showed the possibility that the method of controlling the traffic of vehicles at specific intersections is effective when a tsunami occurs.



===



本研究では、南海トラフ地震発生時の津波被害が想定されている地方都市の沿岸平野部を対象に、歩行者、自転車、自動車による複数の移動を想定した津波避難シミュレーション解析を行った。結論として、同地域においては、自転車利用による避難が他の交通手段に比べて、最も円滑に避難できる可能性があることが明らかになった。また、道路空間上において、歩行者が円滑に避難するためには、歩行者が優先的に避難できる空間を整備しておくことが重要であり、避難時に自動車を利用する割合が高いと、避難の完了が遅くなることが明らかになった。以上の解析結果を踏まえ、交差点の運用方法について検討した結果、津波発生時には、特定の交差点では自動車の通行を制御する方法が有効である可能性を示した。

Language: ja