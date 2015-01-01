|
Citation
|
Miyauchi K, Takada K, Kumano M, Murakami H, Kubota T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 375-379.
|
Vernacular Title
|
津波避難シミュレーションを用いた車両通行制御の有効性に関する研究
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, we conducted a tsunami evacuation simulation analysis assuming multiple movements by pedestrians, bicycles, and cars, targeting the coastal plain area of a local city where tsunami damage is assumed when a Nankai Trough earthquake occurs. In conclusion, it became clear that evacuation by bicycle may be the smoothest way to evacuate compared to other means of transportation in this region. In addition, in order for pedestrians to evacuate smoothly on the road space, it is important to develop spaces where pedestrians can evacuate preferentially. was found to be slow to complete. Based on the above analysis results, we examined the operation method of intersections, and showed the possibility that the method of controlling the traffic of vehicles at specific intersections is effective when a tsunami occurs.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
合意形成; 津波避難シミュレーション; 車両通行制御; 避難計画