Abstract

In this study, we developed a real-time parameter estimation method for traffic demand forecasting during disaster recovery. Based on surrogate-based optimization, which can greatly reduce computation time in optimization problems, we developed and implemented an algorithm for estimating parameters for activity simulators. In the proposed algorithm, we introduced three extensions: machine learning model update by transfer learning, gradient descent method using loss function derivative, and range limitation of training data. The effectiveness of the proposed algorithm was demonstrated by a simple activity simulator. In addition, we applied the proposed algorithm to an activity simulator for a local urban area assuming the situation of the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake. Compared to existing algorithms, the time required for parameter estimation was greatly reduced, and the parameters obtained by real-time estimation contributed to the improvement of simulator accuracy.



本研究では、災害復旧期の交通需要予測に向けたリアルタイムのパラメータ推定手法を開発した。最適化問題において計算時間を大幅に短縮可能な surrogate-based optimization をベースに、アクティビティシミュレータのパラメータ推定を行うアルゴリズムの開発と実装を行った。提案アルゴリズムでは、転移学習による機械学習モデルの更新、損失関数微分値を利用した勾配降下法、学習データの範囲制限、の三つの拡張を導入した。提案アルゴリズムの有効性は、簡易なアクティビティシミュレータにより示した。また、2016 年熊本地震の状況を想定した地方都市圏を対象としたアクティビティシミュレータに、提案アルゴリズムを適用した。既存アルゴリズムに比べパラメータ推定に要する時間を大幅に短縮し、リアルタイム推定で得たパラメータはシミュレータ精度の向上に貢献した。

