Abstract

In this study, in order to understand the impact of changes in traffic conditions due to the spread of COVID-19 infection on traffic accident risk, we used traffic flow observation data, accident data, and road geometric structure data on urban expressways to analyze traffic conditions by accident type and traffic accident risk. The accident risk model by condition was used for analysis. As a result, changes in traffic conditions, such as a decrease in the frequency of congested traffic after the spread of infection, were confirmed, and the impact of these changes on traffic accident risk differed depending on the type of accident. Specifically, the risk of rear-end collisions and vehicle contact accidents decreases as the frequency of occurrence of congested flows decreases, and the risk of facility accidents increases as the frequency of non-congested flows and low traffic flow rates increases. Indicated. In addition, it was suggested that after the spread of infection, the risk of rear-end collisions in non-congested rivers decreased, but the risk of facility contact accidents increased regardless of the difference in traffic conditions.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

本研究では，COVID-19 感染拡大による交通状態変化が交通事故リスクに与えた影響を把握するため，都市高速道路における交通流観測データ，事故データおよび道路幾何構造データを用いて事故類型別・交通状態別事故リスクモデルにより分析した．その結果，感染拡大後に混雑流の出現頻度が減少するなどの交通状態変化を確認し，その変化が交通事故リスクに及ぼす影響が事故類型によって異なることを示した．具体的には，混雑流の出現頻度が減少するほど追突事故及び車両接触事故のリスクは低下すること，非混雑流でかつ低い交通流率の出現頻度が増大するほど施設事故リスクが高まることを示した．また，感染拡大後，非混雑流下の追突事故リスクは低下したのに対して，施設接触事故リスクは交通状態の違いに関わらず上昇していることが示唆された．

Language: ja