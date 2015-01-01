|
COVID-19 感染拡大に伴う交通状態変化が都市内高速道路における交通事故リスクに与えた影響に関する研究
In this study, in order to understand the impact of changes in traffic conditions due to the spread of COVID-19 infection on traffic accident risk, we used traffic flow observation data, accident data, and road geometric structure data on urban expressways to analyze traffic conditions by accident type and traffic accident risk. The accident risk model by condition was used for analysis. As a result, changes in traffic conditions, such as a decrease in the frequency of congested traffic after the spread of infection, were confirmed, and the impact of these changes on traffic accident risk differed depending on the type of accident. Specifically, the risk of rear-end collisions and vehicle contact accidents decreases as the frequency of occurrence of congested flows decreases, and the risk of facility accidents increases as the frequency of non-congested flows and low traffic flow rates increases. Indicated. In addition, it was suggested that after the spread of infection, the risk of rear-end collisions in non-congested rivers decreased, but the risk of facility contact accidents increased regardless of the difference in traffic conditions.
COVID-19; 交通安全; 交通事故リスク; 交通状態; 都市高速道路